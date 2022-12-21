Hacksaw Jim Duggan Describes Fighting Off Home Intruder: ‘I Held The Man At Gunpoint’

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan has wrestled the best of the best in the world’s biggest arenas. And despite now being 68 years old and just battled prostate cancer, the wrestling legend still has that fighter instinct in him.

Earlier this month, Duggan and his wife were involved in a frightening incident when a random person broke into their house at night.

‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan held off a home intruder earlier this month. (Getty Images)

HACKSAW HELD OFF THE INTRUDER WITH HIS GUN

Speaking with Fox and Friends First on Wednesday, Hacksaw described the situation.

Duggan explained that he and his wife’s South Carolina house is “out in the country,” hundreds of yards off a main road. While watching television earlier this month, Duggan said a man began pounding on the door. Before he could even answer it, the intruder burst into the home before tripping and falling down on the floor.

Duggan told F&F First that he, “Switched on, ready to grab him and he goes, ‘No, no, help me, help me.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And I grab him and I threw him out onto the porch and I’m thinking it’s a home invasion and this guy is just a diversion.”

He says that he then ran and grabbed his “old Dirty Harry gun,” a .44 Magnum before the person began saying that other people were after him.

This guy is screaming, ‘Help me, help me, they’re gonna kill me.’ So now I’m thinking other people are coming after to kill him. My poor wife, she’s on the phone with 911 almost in hysterics. I held the man at gunpoint, down spread eagle on the front porch. Held him while the police responded,” Duggan said.

Fortunately for both Duggan and his wife the Kershaw County Sherriff’s Department were able take control of the situation.

I mean this is just awesome. For those that aren’t familiar, Hacksaw Jim Duggan was known for lining up like in a football stance, screaming “HOOOOOO!!!!” and running full speed at his wrestling opponent before knocking him over.

It’s unclear what the backstory was regarding the intruder and if people were really out to get him.

Regardless, Duggan calls it “Quite an experience,” while joking that he and his wife don’t have to go to the movies to see any dramas anytime soon after just living through one.

Now go grab a 2×4 and run around screaming “HOOOOOO!” in honor of Duggan! Just don’t hit anyone with it, unless it’s a home intruder.