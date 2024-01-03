Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Her Husband From Haters, Says He’s Been Rocking Her World Every Night & That ‘The D Is Fire’

Videos by OutKick

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is really enjoying life out on parole. In a comment defending her husband Ryan Anderson from the haters, she revealed just how much.

Blanchard was released on December 28 from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. She served seven years of her ten year sentence for murdering her mother Dee Dee.

Since her release, the 32-year-old has been spending some quality time with her husband. The two tied the knot in July 2022, and according to Blanchard, are hitting the sheets every night since she left prison.

In addition to the quality time spent with her husband, Blanchard has enjoyed millions of new murder mystery loving Instagram followers. The added eyeballs have spilled over to her husband’s Instagram account too, where he’s apparently receiving some hate.

Can’t a man welcome his wife home from prison and knock boots in peace? Not in the digital age he can’t. Someone has to leave jealous comments.

Well, Blanchard has had enough of the haters already. She hopped into Anderson’s comment section to set a few things straight. They’re very much in love and he’s been rocking her world every night since she got out with his fire D.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn’t Have Any Time For The Haters

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” Blanchard wrote. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great.”

“If you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you, besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life.”

That’s the stuff of romance novels right there. It truly brings a tear to the eye. It’s just the two of them against the world. You can try but there’s no ripping these two apart.

Anderson responded to his wife’s open love letter by saying, “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it Baby…”

If you aren’t misty-eyed by now, and reaching for the box of tissue, you don’t have a heart. This is a love story through and through.

You’re damn right he’s rocking her world. Blanchard’s been behind bars for seven years waiting for this taste of freedom.

She’s suddenly got millions of followers, a docuseries on the way, and lost time with her husband to make up for. If Gypsy Rose Blanchard isn’t having her world rocked every night, you might as well make her serve the rest of her time.