Guy Shows Off His Insane New $5,000 TV To Buddies At A 2000 New Year’s Eve Party

Stop for a minute today at work as you’re scrolling the Internet, looking at stupid neighborhood arguments on Facebook, swiping on Tiktok videos, scrolling through Instagram models and think back to simpler times — 1999 — and try to remember what TV you were watching sports on during those days.

More than likely it was some bubble screen box that weighed like 800 pounds and might’ve been 32″ if you were rich.

Now watch this video that has resurfaced — there are a select number of Internet truthers who say this is a fake video — showing a guy introducing his buddies, on New Year’s Eve, to his new $5,000 (he says it was “like half” of $10k, so it’s possible he spent like $4,500) TV resting inside of an oak entertainment center that you can no longer give away.

Guy shows off his new $5,000 TV to friends at a 2000 New Year's Eve party pic.twitter.com/1sXkNmnZZy — Nostalgia From Your Childhood (@NostalgiaFolder) September 6, 2023

Notice the And1 sleeveless shirt. Notice Faith Hill (that’s who the experts say it is) on the TV. Notice the basement nostalgia. The simplicity of the times. The happiness on the faces of those guys as they realized their buddy had the Holy Grail of TVs in his man cave during a time when most people didn’t even realize what living the man cave lifestyle really meant.

Is that a CD rack to the right side of the TV?

Based on what I’m seeing here, this guy was pretty much living like a multi-millionaire in what appears to be a 1,200 sq. ft. house based on that basement footprint.

Reddit experts say it’s highly likely that’s a Sony Trintron Wega which were introduced to the market in 1998.

From Wiki:

“Initially introduced on their 32 and 36 inch models in 1998, the new tubes were offered in a variety of resolutions for different uses. The basic WEGA models supported normal 480i signals, but a larger version offered 16:9 aspect ratios. The technology was quickly applied to the entire Trinitron range, from 13 to 40 inch along with high resolution versions; Hi-Scan and Super Fine Pitch. With the introduction of the FD Trinitron, Sony also introduced a new industrial style, leaving the charcoal-colored sets introduced in the 1980s for a new silver styling.”

These TVs were so cool, Sony won an Emmy Award for the development of flat-screen technology.

In other words, what these guys were seeing in this video (again if it’s not a fake like the Internet truthers say) was history in front of their eyes.

Fake or not, what a time it was to be alive. Ole Miss beat Oklahoma that night in the Independence Bowl. Deuce McAllister had an 80-yard touchdown in that game.

The world didn’t end that night. Life went on.

Later that week, Florida State and Chris Weinke beat Mike Vick for the national title after scoring 18 unanswered points in the 4th quarter.

Never forget the days when life was so much simpler.

It is widescreen, which is nuts for that year. Still, I paid $1000 for a 4:3 36” Sony Wega in 2002, and that’s like the Cadillac of CRTs.



Dude’s probably just lying to show off. 😄 — David Rutledge (@spaceportorange) September 7, 2023

Paid nearly $2k for mine in 2003 and thankfully still have it. Same one goes for $300 today https://t.co/hOQmykJqvZ — brandonwojo (@brandonwojo) September 7, 2023