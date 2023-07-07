Guy Fieri’s Son Is Dating The World’s No. 1 Ranked Professional Pickleball Player

Videos by OutKick

Guy Fieri’s son, Hunter, went Instagram official a few days ago with the “world’s No. 1 ranked professional pickleball player,” Tara Bernstein. The two exchanged heartfelt messages on their timelines expressing how much they mean to one another.

“To my partner, my better half, I’m so blessed to have someone as amazing and loving as you in my life,” Tara’s message read. “Your energy, drive and positive light is contagious – you light up my world. I love you.”

Hunter shared a message along those same lines. His message said, “You mean the world to me! Thank you always being so supportive and loving. You value love, family, and loyalty, and I am truly blessed to have found someone as amazing as you!”

“My ridaaaa, I love you baby.”

For the record, Guy approves of his son’s new girlfriend. He described Tara as a “really great person” and told People last month, “This is a big deal. To see him this happy and also to see him have a partner that is as driven as he is, it’s perfect.”

Now before you go checking the official professional pickleball rankings, let me save you some time. I didn’t check the official pickleball rankings, if such rankings even exists, and I have no idea where Tara stacks up on the court.

Tara Bernstein Could Be The Face Of Pickleball

In fact, I didn’t check any kind of pickleball rankings whatsoever. Tara could be at the very bottom of the actual rankings – if they exist – for all I know. I’m strictly basing the No. 1 ranking off of her social media.

When I took a look at her Instagram I saw the work of a top ranked influencer. Because she’s a professional pickleball player she shot right up to the top of the rankings. She very well could be the face of the sport.

This is America’s fastest growing sport, so I hear. Every sport needs someone or a group of people to help take things to the next level.

Tara, a former college softball player turned producer, digital creator, on air talent, and pickleball pro could certainly help this sport as it continues to grow.