There are very few celebrities with the legendary status of Guy Fieri. It’s not that he’s the highest-grossing movie star in history, it’s not that he’s the most talented athlete in the NFL. In fact, he may not even be the “best” chef in his field, even though that’s a subjective statement.

And yet, Fieri is a household name.

There are very few people on the planet who wouldn’t know who he is and if someone does know him but doesn’t like him, then you should quickly disassociate with said person. Guy is the G.O.A.T.

In addition to knowing his name, most people could describe what Fieri looks like. His bleached hair and goatee are unique in their own right, and then he adds in some earrings, a short-sleeved button-up and a pair of sunglasses.

Guy Fieri’s sunglasses complete his legendary look. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

While sunglasses cannot be claimed as someone’s style — because most people have worn sunglasses at one point or another in their lives — the way that Fieri wears them can. When they’re not covering his eyes, they’re hanging off of his ears on the back of his head.

Guy Fieri is the only man allowed to rest his sunglasses on the back of his head instead of the top. I don’t make the rules 🤗 pic.twitter.com/dJHOxju4vq — bean-nut (@beaniestbag) August 20, 2020

Considering that Fieri is typically inside at a restaurant, especially on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, they are usually on his head more often than not when he’s on television. But why?

Is it just his thing? Does he do it to look cool?

What is the reasoning behind Guy Fieri’s backwards sunglasses?

Well, it actually couldn’t be more logical. During an interview with People Magazine, Fieri revealed why he wears the glasses on the back of his head.

“Why did I put them on the back of my head? Because I didn’t have anywhere else to put them.”

“If I put them around my shirt at the restaurant, they’d fall into food. So I just put them on the back of my head. People think that was a design but I have not had any fashion sense.”

If you wear your sunglasses on the back of your head, you are setting your coolness ceiling at Guy Fieri. pic.twitter.com/NC9ZsinLJW — Macy Finck (@macyfinck) February 25, 2017

There you have it. Fieri was setting fashion trends without knowing that he was setting fashion trends. He just wanted to make sure that the glasses didn’t fall into his food.