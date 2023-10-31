Guy Commits Party Foul And Spills Beer on Jazz Broadcast Crew’s Equipment

Videos by OutKick
Someone at a Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets game on Monday took pre-gaming too far and spilled beer on the Jazz broadcast crew’s equipment.
Total party foul.
As a result, the Jazz radio crew missed a chunk of the first quarter as they wiped their equipment clean of the sticky brew.
In a bizarre turn of events, the Jazz’s matchup against the Nuggets at Ball Arena got off to a delayed start, with long-time Jazz broadcaster David Locke offering apologies to fans who turned on their radio and heard nothing but squeaking sneakers on the hardwood floor and the natural sounds of the away crowds cheering on the reigning NBA champs … and some cheering on the Jazz.
Locke posted on X, “Apologies a guy just spilled a beer all over our radio engineers controls…We are unable to start with the game on the broadcast. Hopefully up shortly.”
READ: UNFORTUNATE SCENE UNFOLDS AS FOUL BALL CAUSES MLB VENDOR TO LOSE GRIP, SPILL EVERY SINGLE BEER EVERYWHERE
“I remember my first beer,” one commenter responded. Another added, “Nugget fans sabotaging already,” bringing out the conspiracies as to whether Denver purposefully sabotaged the broadcast.
The mysterious fan dropped a beer and the Jazz dropped to 1-4 on the saison. Utah lost to the Denver Nuggets, 110-102.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok