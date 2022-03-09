in NCAAB

Gut Punch: Buddy Boeheim Connects With Florida State Player’s Chest (Update)

March Madness officially heated up Tuesday night with fans fighting each other during the Wagner-Bryant NEC Championship Game and then cranked up yet again Wednesday when Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim unleashed a gut punch on a Florida State player.

Wyatt Wilkes was on the receiving end of the Boeheim cheapshot midway through the first quarter of Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn.

Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul and there wasn’t a review of the action.

You make the call: Is this an ejectable offense or just tough March Madness basketball?

If you were looking for a storyline out of the ACC Tournament other than Coach K’s farewell tour, you got it. Duke would play Syracuse Thursday at noon if the ‘Cuse can hold onto a 19-point lead and beat Florida State.

Dirty Buddy Boeheim vs. Duke? Buckle up.

[Update:]

Buddy’s father has weighed in on the punch. “Inadvertent,” Jim said.

