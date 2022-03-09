Gut Punch: Buddy Boeheim Connects With Florida State Player’s Chest (Update)

Videos by OutKick
March Madness officially heated up Tuesday night with fans fighting each other during the Wagner-Bryant NEC Championship Game and then cranked up yet again Wednesday when Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim unleashed a gut punch on a Florida State player.
Wyatt Wilkes was on the receiving end of the Boeheim cheapshot midway through the first quarter of Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn.
Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul and there wasn’t a review of the action.
You make the call: Is this an ejectable offense or just tough March Madness basketball?
Nothing to see here — just Buddy Boeheim casually punching Wyatt Wilkes under the basket #FSU pic.twitter.com/FddRJiZCLf
— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 9, 2022
Here is Buddy Boeheim pretty obviously punching a dude in the gut. pic.twitter.com/xIbUSdoiRa
— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 9, 2022
If you were looking for a storyline out of the ACC Tournament other than Coach K’s farewell tour, you got it. Duke would play Syracuse Thursday at noon if the ‘Cuse can hold onto a 19-point lead and beat Florida State.
Dirty Buddy Boeheim vs. Duke? Buckle up.
[Update:]
Buddy’s father has weighed in on the punch. “Inadvertent,” Jim said.
Boeheim on the Buddy punch: “I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice, I think it was inadvertent. It wasn’t much of a punch.”
— Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) March 9, 2022
Grayson Allen watching Buddy Boeheim at the ACC Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Tk3tUYjOPj
— Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) March 9, 2022