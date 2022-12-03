Guns N’ Roses Axl Rose Throws Mic Into Crowd, Nails Woman In Face

Axl Rose will be leaving the microphone on the stage.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman released a statement announcing that he will no longer be doing his traditional act of throwing his microphone into the crowd at the end of every show.

The change comes after the iconic rock singer recently chucked his mic in the crowd and absolutely CRUSHED a woman in the face with it.

The injured fan, Rebecca Howe, said she was unaware that the microphone was going to be coming at such a high speed into the crowd. She posted photos of her injuries that include two black eyes.

Rebecca Howe suffered facial injuries after Axl Rose microphone hit her during a Guns N Roses show (TikTok)

GUNS N’ ROSES IS CURRENTLY PERFORMING OVERSEAS

There’s no word if Howe is going to press any charges against the band or the venue. The rare public statement by Axl could be in an attempt to dissuade her from doing so. However, he never actually apologizes to her, but rather calls out reporters for embellishing what happened.

She does have a point – if I’m in the crowd or mosh pit, I’m probably focusing more on some dude with spikes and metal pointed boots hitting me than a microphone thrown from Axl Rose of all things.

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye … what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” Howe told the Adelaide Advertiser.

Guns ‘ Roses are currently wrapping up some international tour dates. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Even though Axl looks nothing like what Axl Rose should look like these days, they still sound pretty damn good.

Guns N’ Roses are currently overseas finishing up the year with shows in New Zealand and Australia. They do not have any scheduled U.S. tour dates.