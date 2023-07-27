Gunfire Puts An End To A Wild Brawl In The Parking Lot Of A Daytona Beach Nightclub

Videos by OutKick

What started as a fight between two people in the parking lot of a Florida nightclub turned into a wild brawl with at least 10 people involved. The fight lasted for about ten minutes before gunfire erupted and put an end to the crazy scene.

After initial reports that three people had been shot, it turns out a total of four people were shot by a woman who fled the scene after the shooting. It all went down in the parking lot of the Razzle’s Nightclub in Daytona Beach on Saturday night.

Wild brawl breaks out in a nightclub parking lot (Image Credit: FOX 35/YouTube)

Video of the wild brawl shows the fight already in progress between several people. There are multiple fights taking place simultaneously with punches being thrown, clothes being ripped off, and hair being pulled.

An eyewitness who was sitting in her car at the time of the brawl described the scene, which started as a fight between two women before ending in gunfire. She told FOX 35, “It was no more than 10 minutes of it being physical before the gunshot.”

“It went from one-on-one, just two girls, to about ten people, and then it was males and females just dragging each other, punching each other, pulling each other’s hair.”

Police responded to the scene just before midnight. The four people who were shot were all expected to survive their injuries. The same can not be said for all of the hair and clothing involved in the brawl. From the looks of it, some of that had to be discarded.

A Night Can Turn Into A Wild Parking Lot Brawl At The Drop Of A Hat

On Monday it was reported that Karla Bermudez was arrested on four counts of attempted murder. She’s claiming self-defense in the shooting. That’s a claim police don’t believe will hold up.

All things considered this chaotic scene could have ended with much more than the loss of clothing and hair. Four people were hit with bullets and are expected to recover.

Where’s this nightclub security guard when you need him? Nobody would have been getting off any shots because he would have been too busy body slamming the soul out of people.