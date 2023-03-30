Gun-Toting Texas Grandma Pumps Scumbag Armed Robber Full Of Lead During Food Truck Stickup

Videos by OutKick

A 23-year-old scumbag robber picked the wrong food truck to rob Tuesday when he was shot and killed by a grandma who was legally carrying and ready to fight back.

Keshondra Turner, 53, was just trying to sling some good food Tuesday afternoon when the would-be robber pulled up in his truck and asked what she was serving for lunch. After being shown the day’s selection, the scumbag pulled a gun on her and demanded her cash, which was estimated to be somewhere around $40.

According to Houston police, Turner closed her food truck window, but the low-life re-opened the window, stuck a gun in and pointed it at the grandmother and tried to fire a shot, but the gun jammed.

Keshondra Turner, 53, was just trying to cook up food for customers Tuesday when a would-be robber tried to shoot her over $40. / KHOU / Twitter

That’s when Turner pulled her own licensed firearm and started blasting. The suspect made it approximately 50 feet away from the food truck where he collapsed and was declared dead at the scene.

In an interview with KHOU, Turner’s son said his mother was left with no choice but to fire back.

“My momma is a great person, you know? Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She’d give the shirt off her back,” Derick Howard told the TV station. “I hope she’s alright because I know right now she’s going crazy because that’s not even (like) her.”

Police say Ms. Howard suffered a panic attack after the shooting and needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment after the traumatic incident.

“She’s a Godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed because God jammed it,” her son added.