Oh Brother! Guardians Siblings Bo And Josh Naylor Homer In Same Inning

Brothers Bo and Josh Naylor made plenty of noise on Friday evening while their Guardians teammates remained mostly quiet.

In the top half of the third inning of their road tilt with Texas, Bo Naylor rocked a two-run homer, his second of the season. A few batters later, older brother Josh, tallied his own two-run bomb. To that point, the game’s score could accurately be described:

Naylors: 4

Rangers: 0

Brothers Bo and Josh Naylor just hit home runs in the SAME inning 😮



Josh Naylor’s dinger, his 12th of the year, traveled an estimated 354 ft. The two-run shot gave Naylor a team-leading 66 RBI. What was more impressive, was that he and his brother Bo had done something in the same inning that hadn’t been accomplished in more than a decade.

They’re the first pair of brothers to homer in the same inning of the same game since B.J. and Justin Upton did so for Atlanta in April of 2013.

Bo Naylor and Josh Naylor accomplished something that hasn’t been done in more than a decade. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images).

Naylor Brothers Were Only Offense For Guardians

Per Elias Sports, the Naylor brothers’ home run heroics marked just the 13th time in MLB history that a pair of siblings went yard in the same game. No one has done it as often as the above-mentioned Upton’s who did so on six separate occasions.

Bo and Josh Naylor were the first pair of Cleveland players to accomplish the feat.

And though the Naylor’s were ready for a hit parade, their Guardians teammates weren’t nearly as prepared. The rest of the lineup laid an egg, failing to score a single run after the Naylor brothers’ third-inning slugfest.

Final score:

Naylors Guardians 4 – Rangers 12.

