Guardians’ Josh Naylor After Historic Night: ‘You Can’t F***ing Beat Me!’

If you’re wondering who the man is, wonder no more. It’s Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, and lest you think otherwise, you can’t f***ing beat him.

Naylor, who on Monday had 8 RBIs between the top half of the eighth inning and the top of the 11th (that’s not a typo!), confirmed as much after smashing the eventual game-winning three-run homer off of White Sox reliever Ryan Burr.

“I want all the smoke,” screamed an overly animated Naylor as he rounded the bases after his three-run 11th inning bomb. He then added: “You can’t f***ing beat me. F***!”

After unleashing more obscenities than a high school locker room, Naylor launched his helmet towards the dugout wall and aggressively slapped the hands of his Cleveland teammates.

Naylor’s post-dinger scene had all the energy, attitude, and flare of a WWE pay-per-view, minus the script.

Watch Naylor do his thing below.

Think Josh Naylor was hyped? pic.twitter.com/2jSyiM87u0 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 10, 2022

The 24-year-old Naylor had every right to be excited. His Monday evening stat line was truly historic. In five at bats, Naylor homered twice and doubled, finishing with three hits, a walk, and the aforementioned 8 RBIs.

Per ESPN’s Stats & Information: Naylor became the first player since the stat became official in 1920 to have eight RBIs from the eighth inning on. He’s also the first player in MLB history with multiple three-run home runs (or a grand slam) from the ninth inning on.

Monday’s performance was especially sweet for Naylor, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury last June that resulted in season-ending surgery and required near constant rehab. The injury was so bad that, at one point, the idea of him starting the 2022 season was in jeopardy.

“You can tell when things happen, how much it means,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said following the win. “He’s really emotional, but I get it. He missed playing baseball and he missed playing with his teammates, and it means a lot to him.”

At least for one night, you can’t f***ing beat his story.

