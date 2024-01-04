GrubGate: Former Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused Of Passing Off Photos Of Other People’s Food Pic As Her Own; Could Be Nation’s Most Squeaky-Clean Political Candidate

Videos by OutKick

Modern politics is a dirty line of work. Opponents will latch on to any possible indiscretion as political ammunition. So, considering the scandal that former congresswoman Mayra Flores who is running for her old seat as the representative for Texas’ 34th Congressional District, if this is all they’ve got, then she might have a cleaner record than any politician in America.

Flores is trying to weather a scandal that has been dubbed “GrubGate.”

The former Republican congresswoman — the first female Mexican-born member of Congress — apparently likes to post the occasional food picture on social media.

And, y’know what? Who doesn’t?

My family is one of those weird ones that takes pictures of meals (at restaurants, not at home like lunatics… okay sometimes at home) and sends them to each other. One time I forgot to send a picture of a New York strip from a dinner at a local steakhouse — that everyone in my family had been to before, mind you — and was nearly excommunicated.

Food pics are serious business, and that’s why Flores is catching some heat.

She’s accused of trying to pass off other peoples’ photos of food as her own. Some would call that culinary stolen valor.

Others would call it a complete non-issue, but some folks are pretending to be mad about it.

Here’s @MayraFlores_TX trying to convince people that she’s living the high life and making dinner over an open fire at the ranch. Only problem is: this picture was stolen from a Guyanese facebook page. Why would you lie, Mayra? pic.twitter.com/zd4mIcJQwg — Ben Anderson (@ben_the_dem) January 1, 2024

This was a Hail Mary to get a scandal going…

Only it worked out like one thrown to Darnell Mooney.

Flores Posted The Photo At The Center Of GrubGate

According to The Texas Tribute, Flores said she had no “intention to mislead” and that she had simply posted it because she liked it and it reminded her of her childhood.

“The photo simply reminded me of my upbringing in Mexico and childhood,” she told the outlet via text message. “I deleted the tweet to clear up any confusion. I actually spend my Christmas at ranch with my In-Laws. Happy New Year!”

If this is the extent of the political scandals for Flores, I’d like to formally congratulate her on being the cleanest politician in the US of A.

Political foes have absolutely nothing on her.

Whoever managed to dredge that up is clearly not a fan of hers. Some people even do that for a living. They had to have spent hours trying to nail her on something. Hours.

The best they could do? A photo of food that she posted but didn’t take.

And this is after she was already in Congress once! No scandals to speak of save for GrubGate.

That seems unprecedented. They’ve got absolutely nothing on Flores.

Flores lost to current Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in 2022, but it’s going to take a whole lot more than some questionable food pics to pull the emergency brake on her political career.

Nice try.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle