Groom Chased By The Cops To Wedding Ceremony In ‘Dukes Of Hazard’ Car, ‘Boss Hog’ Nowhere To Be Found

updated

There are some moments in life where you take your love for a television show and implement it into your wedding. Yes, some folks do tis. This time, it all went down in North Carolina with the ‘Dukes Of Hazard’ car.

Is there a long discussion that has to be had with the Bride before this all goes down? One would certainly hope so. This guy decided to go all out for his grand entrance to the wedding, even using the local Bushy Fork, North Carolina police force to help.

As the guests are in their seat for what looks to be a nice backyard wedding in the country, police sirens are heard, along with the sweet harmony of Waylon Jennings ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ song. This is where things are taken to the next level.

All of the sudden, the ‘General Lee’ is seen from a distance driving up the gravel driveway, with smoke billowing from the tires. Along with the classic car, that obviously someone had to remake on their own dime, the local police department is closely following.

I have been to a lot of wedding, but I’ve never seen the groom come scorching up the driveway, while then hopping out of the ‘General Lee’ and running to the alter. If this isn’t one of the best entrances in wedding history, I’d like to enter it into whatever competition is out there.

The 'General Lee' from the tv series 'Dukes Of Hazzard'

Obviously the bride had to make her entrance, which I can only hope came in the back of ‘Boss Hog’s’ Cadillac Eldorado. Congrats to this couple for making a their wedding actually entertaining, not boring as most are.

As for the honeymoon, I am sure they had a fantastic time in the fictional town of Newton County, Georgia at the local Hazard museum.

God Bless America.

