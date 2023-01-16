Rob Gronkowski wasn’t playing around when he considered a return to football.

Joining Jason and Travis Kelce on Monday’s episode of “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” Gronk revealed that he was dangerously close to joining the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Speaking with the Kelce brothers, who will both be playing in the Divisional Round this weekend with their respective No. 1 seeded teams, Gronk shared that as he was mulling a return to football in 2022, he almost took Buffalo’s offer to join the Bills.

Bills Nearly Reel In Future Hall of Famer

Things have worked out for Buffalo with utilizing fourth-year tight end Dawson Knox as their lead man, but bringing on an all-time great in Gronk could have put the Bills over the top.

Gronk admitted to taking serious offers from playoff-contending teams after longtime teammate Tom Brady retired.

“I was like, ‘Ahh. Tom [Brady] retired, I’ma check out some other teams,” Gronkowski said. “I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there.”

Gronk added that despite liking the prospect of joining the Bills, his desire to return to football “just wasn’t there.”

“I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills,” Gronk emphasized.

The Bills have fared well with their pass-catching corps. During their Wild-Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they saw a spike in production from secondary receiver Gabe Davis (7 receptions, 93 yards), who was in pure playoff mode, and the aforementioned Knox, who caught three passes and a touchdown in the win.

During the interview, Gronkowski spoke on his ties to Buffalo (having grown up in Amherst, NY) and being disappointed when they passed on drafting him in 2010.

“They passed me and then I was pissed, kind of,” Gronk said. “I was like, ‘Dude, I could’ve just played for my hometown team, like, they don’t have a tight end, and they passed me at 41.'”

The Bills missed out on Gronk, but the 11-year player did not. Gronkowski went on to win four Super Bowls and played his way to five Pro Bowl selections.

