Gronk Surprises Army Vet With A New Truck

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may wish that they still had Rob Gronkowski on their roster, but he’s doing some great things away from football.

For the last few years, Gronkowski has partnered with USAA. He has appeared in a bunch of commercials over the years, but more recently, he was giving back to one wounded veteran in particular.

Jonny Flores served in the Army for four years mostly in a field artillery unit. Unfortunately, Flores was injured by an IED on July 4, 2007, in Baghdad. Flores received a Purple Heart, however, his injuries left him in a wheelchair.

USAA is celebrating its 100th birthday and part of that celebration is the Recycled Ride program. Through that program, USAA is giving 100 vehicles to military members in need.

Flores didn’t know it at first, but he was going to receive one of those Recycled Rides, and Rob Gronkowski was going to give him the keys.

Gronk Helped Give A True Hero A New Truck

“Hi, I’m Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski,” the sure-to-be Hall of Famer said. “Today, I’m helping USAA give away a Recycled Ride to a deserving military veteran.

“This is gonna be awesome. About to surprise Jonny,” he said.

And surprise Jonny he did. The legendary tight end interrupted Flores’ interview and he was definitely not expecting it.

Gronk introduced Flores to his new ride, which includes a wheelchair lift making it way easier for him to get in and out of the vehicle.

“This means a lot to me,” Flores said after laying eyes on his new truck, “Being able to get my independence and get in and out of this with ease, you know, with no help. That wheelchair thing is something else!”

“This is a game changer. Oh my God. I can already see how many trips and things we’re gonna do with the family. I’m so excited. I can’t thank you guys enough for this man.”

While this is an incredible gesture from USAA, the truth of the matter is that we should all be thanking servicemembers like Flores for all they do.

