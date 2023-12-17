Gronk Belts Out The National Anthem At Saturday’s LA Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Gronk never misses an opportunity to entertain. And at the LA Bowl, he did not disappoint.

The former All-Pro tight end sang the National Anthem before Saturday’s game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And it went just about as well as you’d imagine.

He has the same musical talents as the guy next to you at the Morgan Wallen concert drunkenly belting out every word in between swigs of his eighth beer.

Luckily, the New Directions Veterans Choir was there to (sort of) drown him out.

For the first time ever… @RobGronkowski sings the National Anthem at Starco Brands #LABowl Hosted By Gronk 🎤 pic.twitter.com/H2Nfyk5wXK — Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) December 17, 2023

I bet you’ve never felt so patriotic in your life.

Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” is just part of Rob Gronkowski’s duties as the host of the annual event. This was his first time hosting the LA Bowl — taking over for late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the game in 2021 and 2022.

Gronk signed a multiyear deal with the LA Bowl in October.

“Jimmy was a fantastic host and brought a lot of elements to the game. But it’s my turn now, and I’m going to turn it up, that’s for sure,” Gronkowski said after the announcement.

And turn it up, he did. At the expense of everyone’s eardrums.

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As for the game itself, the UCLA Bruins defeated the Boise State Broncos 35-22. That was thanks to a a furious comeback led by quarterback Ethan Garbers, who stepped in for an injured Collin Schlee.

“When I looked out there and the team needed me, that’s my biggest priority,” Garbers told reporters after the game. “I sacrifice my body for the team, for these guys. We put blood, sweat, and tears into it. And at the end of the day, it’s all for them.”

A relative newcomer to college football bowl season, the LA Bowl is supposed to be a matchup between the Pac-12 and Mountain West. But with the recent dismantling of the Pac-12, it’s anyone’s guess who plays in next year’s event.

They should probably find a new anthem singer, though.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.