Grocery Store Worker Says He Drank 30 Cans of Pepsi Every Day For 20 Years

A grocery store worker in Bangor, North Wales, by the name of Andy Currie has finally beaten his insane addiction to Pepsi after 20 years. The 41-year-old did so with the help of a hypnotist.

So how did Currie get to the point he was drinking the equivalent of 30 cans of Pepsi a day? It all started because he works the night shift and liked the sugar rush to keep him going through the night.

“I work nights so always liked the sugar rush to keep me going. I’d go through four or five two litre bottles of Pepsi every day,” said Currie via Hull Live. “Because I work at Tesco I could just buy it straight after work and take it home.”

Image: Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS

It’s estimated that during his 20-year habit that he consumed as many as 219,000 cans of Pepsi and almost 8,000kg of sugar. Currie’s habit also cost him financially. He would spend about $25 a day and more than $8,600 a year on his favorite drink.

So why de he decide to give it up? A trip to the doctor revealed that he was at risk of becoming diabetic after his weight had gone up to 266 pounds.

After starting to lose weight, but being unable to quit Pepsi, Currie decided to contact a hypnotist. He met with the hypnotist, and after the 40-minute session, he hasn’t had a Pepsi since. That was a month ago.

Thirty Pepsis a day is a serious addiction. I thought I was an addict when I cut back on the amount of soda I was drinking. I wasn’t anywhere close to that. The most I would have in a day would be maybe four or five.

And of course, I wasn’t drinking Pepsi. I’m an adult. I drink Coke. Everyone knows Pepsi is for children.