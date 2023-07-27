Woman Dies In Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack In Yellowstone National Park

Videos by OutKick

A grizzly bear is believed to have attacked and killed a woman in Yellowstone National Park.

Incidents in Yellowstone seem to be getting worse and worse recently, there’s seemingly a new problem every single time you hop online.

Generally, it’s people getting way too close to bison in order to snap some photos. Yes, people are risking their safety for some online clout. Truly crazy behavior.

Now, a woman is believed to have died due to a violent grizzly bear.

“Yesterday morning, a woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter. Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing,” the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks service announced Sunday.

Further details aren’t publicly known about who the woman was or what might have sparked the attack. Grizzly bears can become incredibly aggressive for a variety of reasons, including defending food or their cubs.

A lot of people seem to be under the impression the animals in Yellowstone are similar to what you’d find in a zoo.

Some seem to think that they must be domesticated because you can get relatively close at times. That’s simply not the case.

The famous tourist scene in “Yellowstone” actually happens to some people in real life. People just don’t get it.

That’s not to say that’s what happened here. The woman might not even have known a bear was close. Bears can close a gap unbelievably fast, and if they attack, all bets are off.

If you don’t have bear spray or a weapon, then you don’t have much of a prayer.

I used to live in Montana. The idea of going into the mountains unarmed was an immediate nonstarter for a couple reasons. Number one, you have no idea what animal you might come across. Number two, you have no idea what humans might come across.

As we often talk about at OutKick, the animal thunderdome isn’t to be messed with, and while bear attacks might be rare, they absolutely do happen.

Get the necessary tools and ALWAYS be aware of your surroundings when out in the wild. You simply never know what might be lurking out there.