Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman Says Ja Morant Suspension Is ‘Appropriate’

Videos by OutKick

Zach Kleiman is not taking Ja Morant’s behavior lightly.

Morant recently received a 25-game suspension for flashing a firearm on Instagram Live — twice. And the Grizzlies GM told reporters this week Morant needs to make some major changes during his time away from the team.

“I think the discipline from the NBA was appropriate,” Kleiman said.

“I think the thing to focus on at this point is what’s Ja going to commit to moving forward? What are the steps that he’s prepared to take for the NBA to grant the ability to rejoin the team after serving the suspension?”

Kleiman said the Grizzlies organization maintains a good relationship with its All-Star guard, but he’s “disappointed” in Morant’s actions.

Zach Kleiman Supports NBA’s Decision

Morant received an initial suspension in March after flashing a gun on Instagram Live while at a strip club in Colorado. He then showed off the firearm once more on May 13 while live streaming with a friend inside of a car.

That’s when the league hit him with 25 games.

The National Basketball Players’ Association ripped the suspension last week, calling it “excessive and inappropriate.”

Ja Morant has multiple issues off the court. (Credit: Getty Images and Twitter)

But Kleiman says Adam Silver and the NBA made the right call.

“I think there’s a lot of healthy dialogue there,” Kleiman said. “Everyone did acknowledge early on that this was going to be ongoing and Ja wasn’t just going to become the best version of himself overnight. I think there’s many really serious steps that he needs to continue to take.”

Morant apologized to his teammates, the NBA, his sponsors and fans — vowing to “be better.”

“I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making… I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you,” Morant’s statement read.

Hopefully he means it this time.

Because Kleiman said the team has “high expectations” for the 23-year-old and plans to hold him accountable.