Grizzlies Beat Timberwolves, Minnesota Hopes Dashed — Again

Poet Langston Hughes famously asks, “What happens to a dream deferred?”

Perhaps Minnesota sports fans could help answer that question. Though the state has a professional football, basketball, baseball, and hockey team, all they have to show for it are two World Series championships back in 1987 and 1991.

The Timberwolves have now added to that dry spell again in 2022, falling 4-2 in the opening NBA playoff round to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Though the T-Wolves jumped out to an early lead, taking Game 1 on the road 130-117, they struggled for the remainder of the series. They also managed to snag another win in Game 4 at home. However, any hope of advancing dried up like a raisin in the sun on Friday night, when they fell 114-106 in front of their home crowd fans.

So, Minnesota fans will have to turn their sights elsewhere, now that their Timberwolves have been eliminated from playoff contention. At 11-9, the Twins are at least above .500, so that’s a start

Or is it just a “syrupy sweet” victory before it all “sags / like a heavy load”?

If history is any indication, it’s probably the latter.