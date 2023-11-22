Grey Cup Celebration Features Rare Hat Trick Of Stone Cold Steve Austin Impressions

Videos by OutKick

If you like your football with three downs, 12 guys on the field, and a goalpost smack dab on the goal line, then you don’t need me to tell you that the Montreal Alouettes are your 2023 Grey Cup champions.

They clinched the title thanks to a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in this year’s Grey Cup Final.

Clinching a championship like that is certainly worth celebrating, and celebrate they did. However, there was one move that was a favorite among a few Alouettes players.

Three consecutive Stone Cold beer bashes from Avery Williams, Justin Lawrence, and Sean Jamieson. 😅🍻#GreyCup pic.twitter.com/iA5mx7ENuF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 22, 2023

That’s right, linebacker Avery Williams and offensive lineman Justin Lawerence and Sean Jamieson all tipped their caps to wrestling great Stone Cold Steve Austin. Each one hit the stage and celebrated like they’d just executed a Stone Cold Stunner on the Blue Bombers.

In a way, they kind of did.

I’m curious to see if this was orchestrated ahead of time, or if all three independently decided to smash a couple of brews together. If the latter is true, it may be unprecedented in the annals of championship celebration history.

It’s a great move. Especially if you’re looking to waste a couple of beers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better way to do that.

However, if these guys all thought they were going to take the audience by storm with their ode to The Texas Rattlesnake, they had to have been disappointed when they learned that they weren’t the only ones who had the idea.

Pre-planned or completely authentic a natural hat trick of Stone Cold impressions isn’t something you see every day but it’s a hell of a way to celebrate a championship.

