Greta Thunberg Chants ‘Crush Zionism’ As Little Miss Climate Change Tries To Prove Her Versatility Within The Activist World

In what seems to be Greta Thunberg’s opportunity to show the activist community she’s not a one-trick pony, the climate change terrorist shocked the world last week by joining in the chanting of “crush Zionism” at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm, according to the Epoch Times.

Actually, it’s not that shocking because Thunberg, 20, has been working her way towards this moment via a variety of pro-Palestinian rallies and Instagram posts where the woman who used to be about saving the world, is now calling for the destruction of the Jews and the Jewish state.

What a pivot.

“Krossa Sionismen, (Crush Zionism)” Thunberg reportedly chanted outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Let’s go to the tape and then we’ll analyze Greta’s latest work a little bit:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "Krossa Sionismen" (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023

You know what you never see from Greta Thunberg? Her having fun.

On her Instagram page, she’s screaming into a megaphone. She’s rarely smiling. She’s never photographed suckin’ down a cold one — the drinking age in Sweden is 18 — with her friends just trying to enjoy life for a minute.

It’s never like halftime at a climate rally and Greta grabs a beer and decompresses for a minute until someone yells into the bar that halftime is over and she has to go back into the streets to yell more — and louder because you can’t win a rally if you don’t show up in the third and fourth quarters.

One time this year Greta kinda smirked was when she announced to the world that she was releasing a climate book printed on actual paper pages. “How many trees were used?” a smart observer asked the climate change terrorist on Instagram.

In October, Thunberg showed the activism world she was ready to expand her brand into the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by holding a “Stand with Gaza” sign while telling her fans, “The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”

To date, Greta has not called on Palestinian leaders, Qatari leaders, or any other Middle Eastern players in this war to cease and desist from the use of private jets and other gas-guzzlers that used to freak her out so much.

OMG @GretaThunberg did you ever think you’ll be on the same side of Putin, China, Islamic Regime of Iran and Andrew Tate? And still it doesn’t make you pause and think where did you take the wrong turn. #FridaysForFuture of Islamic regime in all of the western world! pic.twitter.com/7yD8yZyPbp — SaintAlice🎗️ (@ThroughtheG) November 24, 2023

Then, at a November climate rally in Amsterdam, Thunberg faced the wrath of a fellow climate change gangbanger when she started dabbling in the conflict.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” she told her fellow cultists.

“Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

That’s when a man came up on the stage to tell his former hero, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view.” The man was quickly kicked off the stage.

European media outlets reported Thunberg appeared to be wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh black and white scarf.