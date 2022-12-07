Gregg Berhalter Reportedly Entering Talks For New Contract With USMNT, And American Soccer Fans Aren’t Happy

Gregg Berhalter is reportedly set to enter contract talks for a new deal as manager of the USMNT, and American soccer fans aren’t exactly thrilled about the news.

The 49-year-old beginning discussions with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) for a new contract comes less than a week after the USMNT was eliminated from the Round of 16 in the World Cup via a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Following the World Cup exit, Berhalter explained that he needed time to “decompress” before deciding on what his future may hold, but the USSF is reportedly wanting to begin talks on a new contract sooner rather than later.

So, in reality, frustrated fans may need to direct their anger toward U.S. Soccer and not Berhalter himself.

The USMNT had the second-youngest squad at the World Cup in Qatar. While the vast majority of U.S. supporters and those in soccer media agree that the future is bright for the USMNT, there isn’t overwhelming confidence that Berhalter is the guy to deliver on those expectations.

Speaking of expectations, they will be sky-high for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in North America.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but Berhalter made questionable decisions in selecting his World Cup squad and head-scratching tactical moves in Qatar as well.

Berhalter has posted a record of 37-11-12 since being hired as the USMNT manager in December 2018.

Fans React To Gregg Berhalter Entering Contract Talks With The USMNT

“2nd cycles” are very dangerous for ruining momentum because the message becomes stale and complacency settles within the group. Berhalter could however be the caretaker for a bit while looking for his next gig which could be part of this talk. What says @jtbatson the new CEO?! https://t.co/MSVjJENI1k — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 7, 2022

Rest in peace us soccer we'll see you in 2030 https://t.co/XmVTVujpAe pic.twitter.com/Vi5oHaWGMA — paulinho  (@paulinho_goat) December 7, 2022

NOOOOOO THIS IS NOT THE WAY!!!



We will only get so far with Greg… we need a better manager if we want to be successful and actually make it further than the round of 16 next World Cup



It is paramount to be successful in 26 because it is on home soil, millions will be watching https://t.co/flhvmriCuj — FUT USMNT (@stacks_bobby) December 7, 2022

NO ONE WANTS THIS https://t.co/KhkETDHzcF — aidan perhacs (@aperhacs76) December 7, 2022