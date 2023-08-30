Gregg Berhalter Still Hasn’t Spoken With Gio Reyna, Is Seeking Advice From Mediation Experts Before Resolving Issues

Videos by OutKick

On top of a lackluster coaching performance in the 2022 World Cup, Gregg Berhalter lost his job as USMNT manager due to the way he handled Gio Reyna and the drama that followed. One would imagine he’s tried to resolve things with Reyna since being brought back as manager over two months ago, but that isn’t the case.

Berhlater hasn’t even spoken to Reyna since being named USMNT manager yet again in mid-June. He is seeking advice from mediation experts, for whatever that’s worth, about how to speak to the 20-year-old Reyna, who is arguably the most important piece on the U.S. national team not named Christian Pulisic.

Berhalter told Vanity Fair that he has “had calls with almost every player,” just not Reyna.

“It’s not something where you just pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, bud, here’s how it’s going to be.’ There is work to be done,” Berhalter said.

Gregg Berhalter hasn’t spoken to Gio Reyna since being brought back as USMNT manager over two months ago. (Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The issues between Berhalter and Reyna were brought to the forefront after the 2022 World Cup when the manager spoke at a leadership conference and explained that he nearly sent a player home for poor behavior. That player was Reyna.

Reyna’s parents, who both played for the U.S. national teams, then went to the U.S. Soccer Federation director and reported a domestic violence dispute involving Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind when the two were in college. Berhlater admitted that he got into a heated argument with his now-wife when he was 18 in which he “kicked her in the legs.”

A lengthy investigation then took place into Berhalter, essentially nothing came of it, and he was introduced yet again as the USMNT manager earlier this summer.

Reyna has not played for the U.S. since picking up an injury in June’s Concacaf Nations League, but recently returned to training with his club in Germany, Borussia Dortmund.

The USMNT will take on Uzbekistan in St. Louis on September 9. The roster for that matchup has yet to be announced, and it’s a guessing game to whether or not Reyna will be a part of it.