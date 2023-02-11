Greg Olsen Stands to Lose a Fortune if Tom Brady Joins Broadcasting Team

Videos by OutKick

Greg Olsen has had an extremely successful run as one of Fox Sports’ top NFL broadcasters.

Olsen brings dynamic analysis and ability to decipher plays and formations on the go. His rapport with Kevin Burkhardt has developed quickly and made for an enjoyable broadcasting team.

Olsen will call his first Super Bowl on Sunday, despite his relative inexperience.

In short, it would seem that everything’s going his way.

Except that Tom Brady exists.

Olsen signed a lengthy contract with Fox Sports that would pay him $50 million over 5 years if he retains his spot on the top broadcasting team.

But if Brady takes over in 2024, Olsen would be dropped to the No. 2 slot and see his salary drop to “just” $3 million.

No wonder he didn’t seem thrilled about the thought of Brady retiring.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Olsen Still Has a Bright Future

Regardless of where Brady fits into Fox’s future plans, Olsen’s already shown he has immense talent in the broadcast booth.

And at just 37 years of age, he’ll have plenty of time to develop further and call big games. But it’s undeniable that Brady would bring a massive crowd of people tuning in, just to hear him.

Olsen has a tremendous opportunity to showcase his talents to the biggest national television audience during the 2023 Super Bowl.

But it has to be frustrating knowing that Brady’s waiting in the wings to cut your salary in half.

Given Brady’s track record of retiring and unretiring though, who knows, maybe Olsen’s job will be safe longer than he expects.