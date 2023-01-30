Greg Olsen’s Detailed Breakdown Of Eagles RPOs Leaves Viewers Wanting More Of Fox’s Top Color Commentator

Videos by OutKick

When Troy Aikman and Joe Buck left Fox for Monday Night Football, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen were bumped to the ‘A team.’ It was a blessing in disguise.

Olsen has quickly become one of the best in the business, if not the best in the business. The 37-year-old former All-Pro tight end has a knack for being in the booth.

Although Olsen is in just his second season with the new gig, NFL fans have sung his praises all season, and Sunday’s NFC Championship was no exception. People at home, especially those who had not watched him all season, were enamored by Fox’s newest commentator.

Unfortunately, Tom Brady has a deal to join the Fox broadcast team after he retires as a color commentator. The greatest quarterback of all-time is going to get $37.5 million per year, so it would be hard not to put him on the No. 1 team.

That puts Olsen’s future in a bit of jeopardy, which many fans find disappointing.

My boy Greg Olsen is the best booth right now. Don’t @ me. #NFCChampionship — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen is so great in the booth, Mike Martz would be trying to trade him to another network. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen: unique perspective, nuanced opinions, in-depth explanations of the analysis of the schemes being used by each team



Tony Romo: OOOOOOUUUUEEE YAAAAAA EHHHHH HE DONE DID GOOD ON THAT ONE YAAAAAA — Primetime Carolina Podcast (@primetimecar) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen is an outstanding broadcaster. He deserves a spot in a No. 1 booth after Brady takes his spot at Fox. — Will Boling (@will_boling) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen has said more about situational football this postseason than every other announcer who came before him combined — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 29, 2023

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I don't think that #NFLonFox should replace Greg Olsen with Tom Brady as its No. 1 color guy.



I mean, Olsen is really, really good at this. — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen is such a fantastic analyst. Nobody better in the game right now the way he breaks down every position. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 29, 2023

I know Tom Brady will come in at $37.5 million per at some point, and he's gonna be on Fox's A team, obviously, because of it. But Greg Olsen's done freaking awesome in his first year on the big games, and doesn't deserve a demotion. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2023

Greg Olsen has been easily the best in-game analyst talking about fourth-down decision-making.



He never acts surprised when it’s a good decision to go for it. He clearly knows the numbers as a former player, understands what they mean. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 29, 2023

Is @FOXSports sure it wants to replace Greg Olsen in the booth when/if Tom Brady ever retires?

Olsen only continues to get better, his performance today the latest example of a relatable analyst helping audience enjoy and understand the game more. Well done. #NFCChampionship — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 29, 2023

Greg Olsen is just so much better at this than y’all are used to, this is how many players view the game. He’s always known so much about more than his position. — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) January 29, 2023

Olsen would be equally as bummed if he gets replaced by Brady.

Greg Olsen’s prowess was on full display on Sunday!

Two particular moments in the NFC Championship game standout.

Early in the first half, Christian McCaffrey scored San Francisco’s only touchdown of the game. Olsen did a remarkable job of breaking down why the run worked and how McCaffrey got loose without swinging too far in the direction of patronization or over-complexity.

Later in the game, Olsen broke down the Philadelphia offense and how Run/Pass Options allow the Eagles to open up the field. He explained that the RPO play forces linebackers to freeze on the second level, which gives the running back extra time to beat him through the hole.

Again, Olsen made his breakdown easy enough for the common fan to understand, without dumbing it down to where someone with a deep knowledge of the game felt underwhelmed. He continues to shine in the No. 1 color role at Fox and will be on the call for the Super Bowl.

People who don’t know Olsen yet will know of his commentary greatness by the end of next month’s game between the Eagles and Chiefs!