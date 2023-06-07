Greg Norman ‘Not Expected’ To Be A Part Of New Entity From The PGA Tour – LIV Golf Merger: Report

Videos by OutKick

The world of professional golf has been flipped upside down with the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. While the game of golf itself (hopefully) remains the same, many changes are inevitably on the horizon, and one may be Greg Norman losing his seat at the table.

Norman was named the CEO of LIV ahead of its inaugural tournament in 2022. While he was incredibly vocal with his opinions about the state of the professional game a year ago, he’s taken a more hands-offish approach in 2023.

According to Sports Illustrated, Norman is now just a “figurehead” of LIV and is “not expected be part of the venture” the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) will soon form.

Greg Norman isn’t a part of the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger plans, according to a report. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The Aussie not being a part of future plans shouldn’t come as a surprise based on how the announcement of the merger was made on Tuesday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF, broke down the merger during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning. The two were asked whether or not Norman was aware of the deal, and Al-Rumayyan made it clear he wasn’t a part of the negotiations.

“I made a call just before this and of course he is a partner with us, and all the stakeholders that we have with us, they had the call right before this interview,” Al-Rumayyan said.

While Norman may catch some flack if he is, in fact, tossed to the wayside for this future entity, he does deserve some credit in all of this as he helped change professional golf as we know it.

Whether or not that change is going to be a good thing remains to be seen, however.