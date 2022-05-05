Greg Norman Denied Special Exemption Into 2022 Open Championship

Greg Norman’s quest to compete at the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews July 14-17 hit a massive roadblock Thursday.

Norman’s request to receive a special exemption has been denied by the R&A, per Australian Golf Digest.

“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” Norman said. “I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice.”

Norman, 67, filled out the entry form less than two weeks ago, looking to participate in his first PGA Tour event since his retirement in 2009. The 1986 and 1993 Open Champion had been exempt from qualifying until age 60 or having won the Major in the previous 10 years. From 1977-2009, Norman made 27 starts at the Old Course and recorded 10 top-10 finishes.

Norman said after filling out his entry form, that he typically would get an invitation to play every January. That invitation never came through this year, with the CEO of LIV Golf Investments facing criticism for his involvement with the Super Golf League (SGL), backed by Saudi Arabia.

“I normally get an invitation every January when they go out as a past major-winner,” Norman said. “Not this time. Although they did send me a grounds pass on the night before the first round. Look, I’ll be honest with you: Yes, the criticisms have stung a little bit.

“But I’m a big believer that you can’t run through a brick wall without getting bloody. I’m willing to run through this wall because I’m a big believer in growing the game of golf on a global basis.”

