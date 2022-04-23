Former World No. 1 Greg Norman Planning On Making Golf Comeback At Open Championship

Greg “The Shark” Norman is planning on being among the field of 156 in the 2022 Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews.

Norman, 67, retired from the PGA Tour in 2009, but wants to make a one-off return at the 150th installment of the Open Championship July 14-17.

“I’m filling out the entry form now,” Norman said Friday, via News Corp. “I think I’m going.It’s the 150th, I’m a past Open champion, I love St Andrews. If there’s a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it.”

The former World No. 1 of 331 weeks had great success at the Open Championship over the course of his career, winning the Major in 1986 and 1993. From 1977-2009, Norman made 27 starts at the Old Course and recorded 10 top-10 finishes.

While it’s been 13 years since Norman competed professionally, he said that he still gets invites to play in the Masters Tournament every year, as a former Major winner. That was until this year, when the invite from Augusta National Golf Club never came through.

Norman’s connection to the upstart Super Golf League backed by Saudi Arabia might be the reason for that, if you ask Norman.

“I normally get an invitation every January when they go out as a past major-winner,” Norman said. “Not this time. Although they did send me a grounds pass on the night before the first round. Look, I’ll be honest with you: Yes, the criticisms have stung a little bit.

“But I’m a big believer that you can’t run through a brick wall without getting bloody. I’m willing to run through this wall because I’m a big believer in growing the game of golf on a global basis.”

