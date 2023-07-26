Greg McElroy Thinks Texas Is OFFICIALLY Back, Sets Up Longhorns Fans For Major Disappointment

Videos by OutKick

Greg McElroy thinks Texas is going to cruise through the 2023 season, and he might be setting up fans to, once again, be crushed.

The Longhorns went 8-5 in Steve Sarkisian’s second season, and while some fans might not want to admit it, the 2022 campaign was pretty disappointing.

There was a ton of hype surrounding the team entering the season, especially around QB Quinn Ewers. However, an injury against Alabama took Ewers off the field for an extended period of time, and the Longhorns ended up losing five games before it was all said and done.

Well, the former Alabama QB expects Texas to be one of the best teams in America this season. He predicted Steve Sarkisian will go 11-1 in year three in Austin. The only game he has Texas losing is an early matchup against Alabama.

An 11-1 season coming up for @TexasFootball? 👀 @GregMcElroy says 10 wins is the FLOOR for the #Longhorns in 2023 🤘 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rGP4gvR6Yy — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) July 25, 2023

Is Texas officially back?

If McElory’s prediction holds true, it will be the first time Texas has won at least 10 games in a season since 2018.

Would fans be happy? Fans would go absolutely nuts if the Longhorns go 11-1 because that would mean there’s a clear path to the CFP.

Greg McElroy has high hopes for Texas in 2023. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s the problem, and it’s a simple one. We’ve all seen this movie before. Hype comes rolling in for Texas ahead of the season starting, fans buy into it and almost without fail for the past 10+ years, the Longhorns then fail to meet expectations.

Texas hasn’t won double digit games since Sam Ehlinger infamously declared the program was back. Now, Greg McElroy is out there predicting an 11-1 season, which would likely make Texas a top four team.

Fans are going to buy in, get their hopes up and potentially get crushed. We’ve seen this movie far too many times to not know how it ends.

Greg McElroy predicts Texas goes 11-1 in 2023. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now, could Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns put together an incredible season. Without a doubt. No doubt at all, but until it happens, fans should dial back expectations. Otherwise, they’re just setting themselves up for more disappointment. It’s a cycle Texas fans have failed to break since 2010. Time will tell whether or not 2023 is finally the year Texas is BACK.