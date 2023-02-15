NMSU Fires Basketball Coach Greg Heiar After Controversial First Year

Videos by OutKick

After dealing with a slew of controversies, New Mexico State men’s basketball program has decided to fire coach Greg Heiar.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the program decided to cut Heiar on Tuesday, days after it suspended all operations for the season.

NMSU was plagued with controversies of late, including an investigation into Aggies forward Mike Peake regarding a fatal shooting. The investigation also included four other Aggies players who helped in an attempt to get rid of the weapon after Peake’s alleged shooting. As relayed by OutKick’s Grayson Weir, the shooting occurred in November.

The incident was seen as a retaliatory act against personnel at the University of New Mexico after both sides engaged in a heated altercation on Oct. 15.

The allegations also included an account of hazing one teammate on the Aggies squad. The university released a statement on the matter.

“NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy.

“While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played.”

NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu stated that the future of the rest of the Aggies coaching staff depended on the investigation’s conclusion.

On Feb. 10, Heiar and his staff were placed on administrative leave. NMSU hired Heiar on March 27, 2022. The program was 9–15 in Heiar’s first year.

Arvizu stated, “Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.”