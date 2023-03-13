Greg Gumbel Rightfully Catches Heat For Saying Alabama ‘Sidestepped’ Criminal Situation With Brandon Miller

Videos by OutKick

Greg Gumbel suffered a case of word vomit while announcing Alabama as the No. 1 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament during CBS’ Selection Show on Sunday evening.

While Gumbel deserves some credit for even mentioning Brandon Miller’s name while referring to the Tuscaloosa murder that took place earlier this year, his choice of words was utterly abysmal.

“They sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated,” Gumbel said. “He was not charged. They are here as the No. 1 overall seed.”

The way he made the announcement was as if Alabama and Miller accomplished some sort of feat by “sidestepping” the criminal situation.

"[Alabama] sidestepped a situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated… he was not charged… they are here as the No. 1 overall seed."- Greg Gumbel pic.twitter.com/FerwPRD4iH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2023

The “criminal situation” Gumbel so nonchalantly refers to involves a now-dead mother who was shot and killed with a gun Miller has admitted to transporting to the scene. Darius Miles, Miller’s now former Alabama teammate, and Micahel Davis allegedly shot and killed Jamea Jonae Harris and are now facing capital murder charges.

Harris has not faced any discipline at all from law enforcement or the university. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley explained that “there’s nothing we could charge him with” when asked why Miller had not been charged with anything.

Gumbel’s brief statement about the Crimson Tide avoiding a “criminal situation” that is, in fact, murder did not sit well with folks on social media.

He seemed genuinely congratulatory to Bama for how they "sidestepped a situation." I don't think I'd characterize Miller's actions or the university's handling of things that way. Sidestepping is more like what Gumbel did to avoid saying the word "murder." https://t.co/nafCi2QCBL — classical Chazz (@chazzwazzle1) March 13, 2023

Yeah… Gumbel is terrible. That was a brutal way to describe Bama https://t.co/FGJtSypBBm — Mark Lericos (@MarkLericos) March 13, 2023

"A situation involving criminal activity in which Brandon Miller was associated" is a weird way to say "dude delivered the murder weapon to a murderer but he's good at basketball so let's pretend it didn't happen." https://t.co/1L07BKbzLJ — Drew Olsen (@DrewJOlsen) March 12, 2023

Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide will begin their 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Birmingham. It’ll be interesting to see if the broadcast brings up the “criminal situation” at all or if the announcers avoid the facts like so many others seem to be doing.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris