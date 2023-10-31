Anaheim Ducks’ Greg Cronin Gets The Boot For Screaming At Refs Weeks After NHL Tried To Get Coaches To Stop Doing That

Videos by OutKick

Over the summer, the NHL tried to crack down on head coaches yelling at officials and it would appear that their tactics didn’t work on Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin.

Although, when you see why he was mad, there’s no video montage of coaches yelling at officials powerful enough to make anyone hold their tongue.

The Ducks were in Pittsburgh on Monday night to cap off a 4-game road trip out east. It had gone extremely well through the first three games for the team, which saw them take impressive wins against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Late in the second period with the game knotted at 2, the Ducks found the back of the net for what would have been a go-ahead goal. But hold the phone, it was ruled that there was goaltender interference on the play, and the goal was disallowed.

This was ruled to be goalie interference. Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RhLxpTDyeu — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2023

If you see any goalie interference in there, please point it out, because I don’t see any. Neither did the Ducks, and they challenged the call.

The Call Was Upheld And Greg Cronin Was Not Happy

However — if you can believe this — the call was upheld. To make matters worse, the Ducks were handed a delay of game penalty for the failed challenge.

Cronin was (perhaps justifiably) incensed.

Ducks head coach Greg Cronin was furious with the call and received a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, on top of the delay of game minor for a failed coaches challenge. 😳 https://t.co/MIQB3tas75 pic.twitter.com/DJQDbRVBhp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2023

That outburst led to another penalty against the Ducks, and Cronin was eventually given the boot.

Assistant coaches Brent Thompson and David Rook stayed behind the bench after Cronin’s ejection. While the Penguins scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, the Ducks scored 2 goals for a 4-3 win.

What a way to cap off that road trip. The Ducks managed to take all 8 available points from that 4-game trip. That’s especially impressive seeing as the Ducks started the trip with a 1-4 record. They’re now 5-4 and sitting in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

