Shot Down In Iraq And Killing Terrorists | AH-6 Attack Helicopter Pilot Greg Coker

Greg Coker has lived a life in war not even Hollywood could have cooked up.

The veteran Army helicopter pilot joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to discuss flying AH-6 Little Birds, the invasion of Afghanistan, the surprising (also very badass) rules of engagement during the invasion, the invasion of Iraq, working with Delta Force, Haditha Dam and, most importantly, getting shot down and the gunfight that followed. Greg Coker’s stories are nothing short of incredible.

As always, grab your favorite drink, smash the play button and let’s have ourselves a great time.

I hope you enjoyed hearing Greg Coker's stories as much as I enjoyed sharing it.