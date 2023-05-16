Green Day Singer Joins Cover Band Playing His Song While Drinking At Random Pub

Videos by OutKick

Rockstars … they’re just like us.

A new viral video has music fans going wild after Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong randomly joined a cover band on stage while he was at a British pub.

The alternative rock legend happened to just be chillin and pounding some beers when suddenly the cover band begins playing Green Day’s hit song “Basketcase,” on stage.

Unbeknownst to them, the lead singer of the song they were covering was just feet away.

Armstrong walks through the mini crowd of drunk British people awkwardly trying to mosh when he grabs the microphone when suddenly the lead singer realized that it’s ACTUALLY BILLIE JOE and begins screaming the highest pitched sound I’ve ever heard.

GREEN DAY HAS SOLD OVER 75 MILLION RECORDS

I mean that is awesome.

I always wonder what it’s like for musicians or big name actors and actresses when they either hear their songs or see their movies randomly on television. Do they ever react or are they embarrassed? Do they even care anymore?

Green Day has had a ton of hit songs (as well as 5 Grammy Awards) it’s not like Armstrong hasn’t heard them nonstop like all of us have throughout the decades. It wouldn’t surprise me if musicians like that just roll their eyes and are like “yeah, whatever” whenever their song comes on.

But for Billie Joe to go up and embrace it is pretty damn cool, especially cause he didn’t have to – nobody even recognized him while he was there before. And he knew he was going to get mobbed afterwards with everyone wanting to take a selfie with him or tell them how great his band is over and over.

You can be sure the band is going to keep their eyes open for potential musicians the next time they're back at Slim