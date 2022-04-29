Green Bay Packers Finally Reward Aaron Rodgers With A Wide Receiver

LAS VEGAS — You got your wide receiver, Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers, who lost Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade earlier this offseason, finally made a bold move to fill the void by drafting speedy Christian Watson from North Dakota State University in the second round.

The Packers actually traded with division rival Minnesota, sending the 53rd and 59th picks of the draft to the Vikings in order to get the 34th overall selection, which put them in place to select Watson.

That comes one day after everyone in Green Bay not working for the Packers was looking around after the first round of the NFL draft wondering, “What the heck is happening?” because a team in apparent desperate need for a wide receiver ignored the need.

The Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and Georgia defensive tackle Devont’e Wyatt in the first round.

But Watson, 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, comes with 4.36 speed so he has the potential to to be a playmaker for the Packers, at least eventually. That helps Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

“As fast as he is, and all that he can do, its exponential what he can do that way,” said Milt Hendrickson, the Packers’ director of football operations.

That doesn’t mean Watson is a finished product. He’ll have to improve his hands and route running.

“To his credit and talking to coaches [at NDSU], he works every day on the jugs machine,” Hendrickson said. “He works not just on his hands but on his route running. And he has a chip on his shoulder because he didn’t have any offers. So in my mind that’s not a concern.”

