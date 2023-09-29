Green Bay Packers Fan Dumps Beer On Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Following TD

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers got off to a dream start on Thursday Night Football. They forced Jared Goff into an interception three plays into the game. That gave Green Bay the ball deep in Lions territory. Unfortunately, the next several minutes didn’t go as well, culminating in an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown.

The Packers started at the Lions 16-yard line, but an incomplete pass and a sack pretty much ensured they weren’t going to get into the endzone.

They settled for a field goal, a disappointing result given the field position.

It got worse for Green Bay on Detroit’s ensuing possession. The Lions faced two third downs but converted both, including a long reception by rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on a pass from Jared Goff.

On the very next play, Rasul Douglas was responsible for covering the Lions best receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. That’s very difficult to do in general, much less while you’re lying on the field like Douglas was after getting deked out of his cleats.

Goff hit a wide-open St. Brown for an easy touchdown.

St. Brown found a small pocket of Detroit Lions fans and did a “Lambeau Leap” into their arms.

Unfortunately for St. Brown, a salty Packers fan just behind the pride of Lions fans dumped a beer all over the wide receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Not a good look from the fan. But at the same time, that’s the risk players run by jumping into the stands.

There’s a reason people call it the “Lambeau Leap” and not the “Lions Leap.”