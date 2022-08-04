Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Says Rookie WR Is ‘Wowing’

With the departure of star receiver Davante Adams to play with “Hall of Famer” Derek Carr, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be looking for production elsewhere out wide this year.

Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins are veteran options with years of experience, and the team used a second round pick on Christian Watson to help address the need, but there’s another young player who’s caught Rodgers’ eye so far in camp.

Romeo Doubs, a fourth round pick out of the University of Nevada, has impressed his coaches and perhaps even more importantly, has made a significant impression on his quarterback as well.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs #7 of the Nevada Wolf Pack, selected in the 4th round by the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Rodgers indicated that Doubs his been consistently impressive throughout Green Bay Packers camp, saying “Every single day, there’s been at least one ‘wow’ play. And that’s rare for a young guy like that.”

He went even further, already comparing his early career exploits to past Packer legends: “We’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they are all in the top 10 of Packers receiving history. Good start for him.”

Head Coach Matt LaFleur agreed, explaining that while it’s obviously soon to get too excited, Doubs has opened eyes with his work:

“He’s got a great routine and he just goes out there with the right mentality and he’s done a really good job up to this point. But it’s still early on. I mean, shoot, we haven’t even played a preseason game yet. But I like what we see in practice.”

At Nevada, Doubs got progressively better each year, catching 80 passes in only 11 games as a Senior last season, accumulating 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Whether he can duplicate those stats as a rookie remains to be seen, but impressing a Hall of Fame-level quarterback in camp is a great way to start.