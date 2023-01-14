The Green Bay Packers have already started the process of figuring out Aaron Rodgers’ future plans.

Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention when the Lions upset the Packers in week 18, and all eyes are now on whether or not Aaron Rodgers ever plays for the green and gold again.

There’s serious speculation the future hall of famer might have thrown his last pass in the NFL.

While Rodgers’ future remains unclear, GM Brian Gutekunst revealed Friday that he’s had “really good conversations” with the face of the franchise.

He told the media the talented passer will “take some time” to figure out what’s going on and he’ll “respect the process.”

Brian Gutekunst said he had “really good conversations” with Aaron Rodgers this week on his way into the offseason. He said Rodgers is “going to take some time” and “I really respect the process he goes through after the season.” pic.twitter.com/hPZkYRfY7S — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 13, 2023

What will Aaron Rodgers do?

It does seem like nobody knows what Aaron Rodgers is thinking. Anyone who watched him deny a jersey swap with Jameson Williams could take an educated guess he’s done.

Why else would Rodgers be so adamant about hanging onto the jersey he wore during a loss to the Lions?

If it’s not his final game, it’s not a matchup he should want to remember. It resulted in the Packers not making the playoffs.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Speculation is raging about the Packers QB and his future plans. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

At the same time, Rodgers loves playing the media. Just look at his past couple offseasons. He’s a master when it comes to dominating headlines with complete ease.

Perhaps, he denied the jersey swap just because he knew it would generate interest and speculation.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.



Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”



Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Will Rodgers call it a career? Will he continue playing for the Packers? It remains very unclear, but he’s definitely now on the clock to make a decision.