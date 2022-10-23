NFL Executives Rip Packers And Aaron Rodgers To Shreds Behind A Veil Of Anonymity

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 3-3, but have not shown a lot of promise that they can be the team that they have been in recent years. There have been a lot of struggles throughout the young season that culminated with an embarrassing loss to the Jets.

At the forefront of the organization, Rodgers has not looked like the MVP he was last season. It’s not entirely his fault, because his wide receiver group is not clicking, and seems as though he has to play a perfect game for Green Bay to win. Otherwise, the losing streak will continue.

From a 30,000-foot view, there is cause for concern. The Packers don’t look like a team that can be competitive or compete for a Super Bowl— yet.

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks to Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during overtime against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

For those who have a better knowledge of day-to-day operations within an NFL organization, that sentiment is either shared or understated. A group of NFL executives, who were granted anonymity, spoke with Jason La Canfora about Rodgers and Green Bay.

Anonymous NFL executives did not have nice things to say about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

One of the executives believes that the Packers may need to move on from their star quarterback sooner than later.

“It’s always tricky with quarterbacks like this. You almost always end up holding on to them a year or two too long. We did …. You’re dealing with a lot of ego and emotion. It gets complicated when they’re not what they used to be.” — High-Ranking NFL Front Office Official

Another evaluator said that Rodgers’ body language tells the story.

“They can’t get anything going on offense, and it almost looks like he doesn’t want to be there. It’s like he’s almost too willing to give up on a play.” — Unknown NFL Executive

If that wasn’t bad enough, one general manager believes that Green Bay is in big trouble. He said that it stems from the amount of power the team has granted its quarterback.

“They created a monster. He’s got a voice in personnel now, or at least he thinks he does. The knives are about to come out there. That could get really ugly. They should have traded him when they had the chance, and they’re stuck with him now, whether he really wants to be there or not. [And this is] after everything they’ve gone through since they took Jordan Love, and that was when they were winning 13 games a year and he was playing like an MVP. They are in serious sh*t now.” — NFL General Manager

Although the Packers have looked mediocre thus far into 2022, there are 11 games left. It is not remotely unthinkable that Rodgers could get things figured out, his receivers could start to make plays, and his offensive line could give him enough time in the pocket.

Should that happen, the NFL executives who were quick to write Green Bay off would look mighty silly. It’s a very realistic possibility, but a lot of issues need to get figured out first.





