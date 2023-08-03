Packers RB Aaron Jones Says There Aren’t ‘Too Many Differences’ Between Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Videos by OutKick

Ah, training camp. The time for teammates to prop up one another. Green Bay Packers veteran running back Aaron Jones threw his full support behind quarterback Jordan Love. Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers, whom the Packers traded to the New York Jets.

“The development to see [Love] grow in the three years that he’s had sitting behind [Rodgers] has been huge,” Jones told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“I don’t see too many differences. He’s just happy to be here, same as [Rodgers] was. I don’t see too many differences. Guys wanna be the best. I think it’s simple. Two guys that just want to be the best.

“I truly believe Jordan Love can get 15-plus [years] or however long he wants,” Jones added.

OK, then.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Aaron Jones during a 2022 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, regardless of what he does in New York. He’s a three-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

He’s almost certainly going to pass the 60,000 passing yards mark and probably the 500 touchdown pass milestone this season.

But Jones doesn’t see “too many differences.”

Look, what else is Aaron Jones going to say? “Jordan Love stinks and I miss Aaron Rodgers?” Of course not.

Although, it’s OK to accept reality. Jordan Love is not Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers NFL career is among the ten best at the position in NFL history.

That’s a high bar to climb, and not likely for Love. That’s not even a knock against Love, either. Almost no player is going to have the career that Aaron Rodgers had.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he doesn’t see “too many differences” between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Though, I’m not sure I buy that Love is even going to be a Top 15 starter in the league. I don’t know yet, obviously, because I haven’t seen enough of him. Jones certainly knows more about Love’s ability than I do.

Still, I definitely see “many differences” between Rodgers and Love.

Good for Jones going to bat for his new quarterback.

But let’s keep it in the realm of reality here.