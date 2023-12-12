Great, Now Patrick Mahomes’ Mom, Randi, Is Complaining About The Refs

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, decided that enough people did not complain about the referees in the Bills-Chiefs game. As a result, she decided to get in on the act too.

Thankfully, she didn’t complain about the obvious offensive offsides call late in the fourth quarter. Patrick, his wife Brittany, and head coach Andy Reid already took care of that.

This time, Randi actually found a call the referees legitimately missed. Unsurprisingly, it involved her son.

Earlier in the game, Bills defensive tackle Linvall Joseph ripped off Patrick’s helmet while the quarterback went to the ground. Surprisingly, the refs missed that play, to the surprise of pretty much everyone watching the game.

Being a mom, Randi naturally took issue with the refs missing her son getting unnecessarily roughed up. Like most people in today’s social media world, she took to X to vent her frustration.

I understand her frustration, I really do. That’s about as obvious as it gets for the refs, even in today’s soft version of football.

But at this point, you just have to move on. Patrick, Brittany, and Reid make a mockery of their organization by blasting the refs already. While there’s certainly a more justified case for Randi’s frustration, you can’t do anything else. Move on, and get ready for New England.

On a side note, wouldn’t it be hilarious if Patrick asked Randi to do the complaining? I can just hear him saying:

“MOMMMM! The refs in my football game were really bad, can you go talk to them for me? They’re taking away greatness from us!!!!”

It probably didn’t happen that way, mom’s hardly need motivation to protect their kids. But whatever the case, she needs to move on.