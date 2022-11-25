Top College Football Quarterback Teases Possible 2023 Return In Cryptic Deleted Tweet After Suffering Season-Ending Injury

Grayson McCall pisses teal. He said so himself.

The question now is whether the fourth-year Coastal Carolina quarterback is going to run it back… again.

McCall has generated a lot of buzz as the starter in Conway over the last three seasons. The former two-star recruit was named the starter in 2020 and led his team to 11 wins in back-to-back years.

A program that did not compete on the FBS level until 2017 quickly emerged as a legitimate Group of Five powerhouse under head coach Jamey Chadwell’s guidance, and McCall played a big part.

Grayson McCall’s numbers have been remarkable.

In 2020, McCall completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns with only three interceptions while rushing 111 times for 569 yards and seven scores. That put him on the map as a redshirt freshman.

As a third-year sophomore in 2021, McCall threw for a career-high 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns, again with only three picks. He added 290 yards and four scores on the ground.

Where many people thought that McCall’s sophomore year buzz might have been loud enough for him to turn pro and enter the NFL Draft, he chose to stay. To announced his decision, the North Carolina-native said that he “pisses teal,” which sparked an unusual hydration chart in the team facility.

After choosing to return in 2022, McCall was balling. Coastal went 8-1 to begin the season and its quarterback completed 68.9% of his passes for 2,314 yards and 21 scores with just one pick. He was on pace to shatter his single-season highs, but was rolled up on against App State.

A look at the Grayson McCall injury… brutal. Hope he’s ok and can return ASAP pic.twitter.com/JtUhl7IoJ5 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 4, 2022

As a result of his foot injury, which will put him out 3-6 weeks, McCall will miss the remainder of the regular season and his availability for a bowl game is questionable. There is a chance that he could return, but he may choose to rest up and get healthy for the future.

What does McCall’s future entail?

Entering the 2022 season, there was little to no speculation about McCall’s future. He was set to play one final year for the Chanticleers and enter the NFL Draft in April.

There was (and is) a legitimate chance that McCall could hear his name called in the first round, but more than likely would have been picked on Day 2 or Day 3. However, his injury might change things.

This is where the speculation comes into play.

Earlier this week, McCall was tagged on Twitter asking him to return for one last year on the teal ‘Surf Turf.’

In response, he didn’t say no. McCall responded with a cryptic message that has since been deleted.

While there is no telling what McCall meant by his tweet, it seemingly left the door open for a redshirt senior season at Coastal Carolina. Though, when asked if he needs another “I piss teal” graphic, he said no.

😂😂 No — Gray (@McCall_Grayson) November 25, 2022

Could McCall be considering a return to Conway for one last year with the Chanticleers? Might he want to run it back and make an even bigger case for himself to be drafted in the first round? Time will tell.