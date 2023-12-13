Grayson McCall Reportedly Transfers To ACC School, Time To Find Out His Full Potential

Videos by OutKick

Grayson McCall reportedly will end his college football career with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

McCall was one of the most sought after QBs in the transfer portal after jumping in from Coastal Carolina. Now, he has landed at NC State, according to On3. He missed a chunk of 2023 with an injury.

The dual-threat QB who tore it up against bad competition will have just one year of eligibility left.

Grayson McCall reportedly finishing his college career at NC State. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Grayson McCall lands at North Carolina State.

The expectation was always that McCall would eventually land at a P5 program. Now, it’s reportedly happened, and that’s good news for college football fans.

McCall put up outrageous stats during his time with the Chanticleers. The dual-threat QB passed for 10005 yards, 88 touchdowns, just 14 interceptions, rushed for 1,113 yards and another 18 touchdowns on the ground. McCall is legit like a created player on “NCAA Football.”

He’s a ton of fun to watch, but there’s always been one huge knock against him. The man has spent his career playing very weak competition in the Sun Belt. It’s hard to accurately judge a player when they’re not being tested by solid talent at least several times a month. The Sun Belt – a conference respected by many in the G5 – simply doesn’t have the dogs to present consistent competition.

What could McCall do against elite competition? That’s something fans have always wanted to know, and we’re all about to find out.

Even though the ACC isn’t the best P4 conference, it’s certainly full of solid teams. The Wolfpack have games against Tennessee, Clemson, Duke, and North Carolina next season. Not exactly a murderer’s row of opponents, but lightyears better than the Sun Belt.

Grayson McCall reportedly transferring to North Carolina State. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can Grayson McCall go out and put up huge stats? If he does, he’ll likely find himself a spot on an NFL team. If not, then he’ll be remembered as a guy who dominated weak competition but couldn’t cut it against the big boys.