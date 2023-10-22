Grayson McCall Taken To The Hospital After Massive Hit

Videos by OutKick

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall suffered an incredibly scary moment Saturday against Arkansas State.

The super talented dual-threat QB was attempting to slide during the 27-17 win when Arkansas State defender Trevian Thomas laid the boom on him. McCall took a shot to the head and then his head appeared to bounce off the ground. It became immediately clear he needed medical help.

Grayson McCall got absolutely leveled and that Arkansas St player not getting ejected is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/ppN8PP5nl3 — Phil 💫 (@ImPhxlly) October 22, 2023

The Coastal Carolina QB was eventually loaded up on a stretcher and taken off in an ambulance, according to CBS Sports. He was able to move his legs and raised his arm to the crowd as he was taken off the field.

Following the game, CCU head coach Tim Beck told the media McCall was being tested for a concussion at the hospital, according to Yahoo Sports.

Grayson McCall suffers scary hit against Arkansas State.

Hopefully, this situation doesn’t turn out to be as serious as it looked on the field Saturday. Head injuries are nothing to play with.

A person’s brain getting rocked is always a bad thing, and concussions have to be taken incredibly seriously if that’s what happened.

There will also be plenty of debate about whether or not the hit was dirty or just in the motion of play. Thomas drew a personal foul flag, and by all appearances, he definitely could have pulled back, in my opinion.

However, some might argue he was already in the motion of throwing the hit when McCall started sliding. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Grayson McCall was taken to the hospital after suffering a massive hit against Arkansas State. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Above all, let’s hope Grayson McCall is okay. He’s a great college QB, and you never want to see anyone struggle with an injury, especially a head injury. We’re all pulling for him to bounce back to 100% ASAP.