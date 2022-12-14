Granny Basketball Is A Thing, And It’s Glorious

The headline says it all, but in case you want to know to more I am here for you! I was today years old when I discovered that Granny basketball is a real thing and I can’t believe this is the first I am hearing about it.

When I eventually die, they will divide my life into two parts. There will be BGB: Before Granny Basketball. And there will be AGB: After Granny Basketball. And, my friends, we have entered Phase 2.

How did this come about? Well, the 5-4 Wichita State Shockers welcomed the 1-9 Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to Kansas.

It wasn’t a sexy matchup on paper and the Shockers were 27-point favorites coming into the contest. It played out mostly how it was supposed to with Wichita State jumping out to an 18-point lead at halftime.

But halftime is when the real action cranked up and the matchup really got sexy.

Because that’s when the Aerobells and Sugar & Spice took the court.

Granny Basketball steals the show at Wichita State

A reporter who covers the Wichita State basketball team for Kansas.com, Taylor Eldridge, is doing the Lord’s work on a Tuesday night.

Eldridge captured some of the highlights of the incredible matchup and posted them on Twitter for the world to enjoy.

I say “some of the highlights” because there just isn’t enough time for ALL of the highlights.

Granny basketball putting on a clinic right now. pic.twitter.com/hMem9Ep8Gn — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 14, 2022

And yes, there was a granny shot attempted. pic.twitter.com/KK8DLoxH2I — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 14, 2022

Sugar & Spice slaps on the full-court press and forces the steal for an easy basket.



Clear they’ve shaped their identity after Shaka’s Havoc teams, which is why they rank in the 98th percentile on Synergy in Granny basketball on transition offense. pic.twitter.com/5zQLEMDDrn — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 14, 2022

Sorry, I will be tweeting Granny basketball highlights for the rest of this Wichita State game.



Love the tip-toeing of the sideline and then do I spot a no-look dish 👀 for the basket? The Aerobells at 1.57 PPP with an absurd 100% assist rate right now. pic.twitter.com/fLiIYajqb1 — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) December 14, 2022

Being the Big J Journalist that I am, I had to know more about this. That took me to GrannyBasketball.com. It’s absolutely a real thing.

Here are some of the highlights from the website. I say “some of the high-” … yeah, you get it.

“As empowered women of the 21st Century, we seek to promote a spirit of camaraderie, a model of sportsmanship and friendly competition. In doing so, we honor those women who came before us and set an example for those who will follow,” reads the Granny Basketball mission statement.

And, according to the website, they are growing.

“In 2022, there are more than 450 players on 41 teams in 10 states: Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and California.”

As if this wasn’t awesome enough, they do all of it for charity.

Granny Basketball is my new favorite thing in the world. (Screenshot: GrannyBasketball.com)

OK, that’s all I have for you all. I have to go look up Granny Basketball highlight on YouTube. If you need me in the next two weeks, that’s where I’ll be.