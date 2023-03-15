Videos by OutKick

Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew and Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew share the same last name. That is not a coincidence. They are brothers.

Scott, who has coached the Bears since 2003, is four years older than Bryce, who is in his fourth year with the Antelopes. Both schools will compete in March Madness this week, in the same region.

Grand Canyon is a No. 14 seed after beating Sam Houston State in the WAC Tournament, and Baylor is a No. 9 seed after going 22-10 during the 2022/23 season. Both teams, and brothers, are playing their First Round games in Denver, even though they are on opposite sides of the bracket.

That proximity, and the family ties, came in clutch on Wednesday.

After arriving in the Mile High City, the Antelopes discovered that the airline on which it flew from Phoenix did not get the team’s bags, uniforms and athletic gear to the destination. The team was missing all of its luggage.

I’m told Grand Canyon’s cheer + band equipment all got to Denver. Every clarinet, drum, sax, trumpet and pom-pom.



But not a single bag of athletic gear.



The hope is GCU has its unis/warmups/shoes/all of it before the end of the night.



Lopes play Gonzaga Friday @ 5:35 local. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

That was less-than ideal, considering that Grand Canyon was scheduled to practice a few hours later.

Fortunately, though, Bryce had his older brother in town to help him out. Instead of practicing in t-shirts and whatever shorts they could find, Drew loaned the Antelopes his team’s practice gear.

As Grand Canyon takes the court for practice on Wednesday, it will look like the Baylor Bears.

Hold up! Just in: As luck would have it, Scott Drew is ALSO in Denver—with Bryce. GCU and Baylor both play there Friday (in different pods).



Grand Canyon’s gonna practice in Baylor gear tonight 😂



“We’re gonna hook ’em up. What are big brothers for!” Scott Drew just told me. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

Just to be safe, the Antelopes staff will be hitting up the local sporting goods stores and buying up all of the Nike gear that it can find. Seeing that GCU is sponsored by the swoosh, it can’t wear any other products, so a trip to the Nike store is in order.

Scott can sympathize with his little brother, because his team had a similar situation in 2006. Though Bryce wasn’t there to bail him out!

Drew said he had a similar emergency in ’06 at Cuse. Baylor thought it was going to have to wear Cuse road unis AGAINST Syracuse, before a last-minute save. So beyond being a good brother, he has empathy for the situation, having been there before. The Baylor Antelopes! — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

The good news for Grand Canyon is that it does not play until Friday. Even if the lost bags are gone forever, the team can overnight uniforms to Denver.