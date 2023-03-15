Grand Canyon Loses Uniforms On Way To March Madness, But Head Coach’s Big Brother Lends Baylor Jerseys For Practice

updated

Videos by OutKick

Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew and Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew share the same last name. That is not a coincidence. They are brothers.

Scott, who has coached the Bears since 2003, is four years older than Bryce, who is in his fourth year with the Antelopes. Both schools will compete in March Madness this week, in the same region.

Grand Canyon is a No. 14 seed after beating Sam Houston State in the WAC Tournament, and Baylor is a No. 9 seed after going 22-10 during the 2022/23 season. Both teams, and brothers, are playing their First Round games in Denver, even though they are on opposite sides of the bracket.

That proximity, and the family ties, came in clutch on Wednesday.

After arriving in the Mile High City, the Antelopes discovered that the airline on which it flew from Phoenix did not get the team’s bags, uniforms and athletic gear to the destination. The team was missing all of its luggage.

That was less-than ideal, considering that Grand Canyon was scheduled to practice a few hours later.

Fortunately, though, Bryce had his older brother in town to help him out. Instead of practicing in t-shirts and whatever shorts they could find, Drew loaned the Antelopes his team’s practice gear.

As Grand Canyon takes the court for practice on Wednesday, it will look like the Baylor Bears.

Just to be safe, the Antelopes staff will be hitting up the local sporting goods stores and buying up all of the Nike gear that it can find. Seeing that GCU is sponsored by the swoosh, it can’t wear any other products, so a trip to the Nike store is in order.

Scott can sympathize with his little brother, because his team had a similar situation in 2006. Though Bryce wasn’t there to bail him out!

The good news for Grand Canyon is that it does not play until Friday. Even if the lost bags are gone forever, the team can overnight uniforms to Denver.

Baylor BearsBryce Drewcollege basketballGrand Canyon AntelopesMarch MadnessScott Drew

Written by Grayson Weir

Grayson doesn't drink coffee. He wakes up Jacked.

Leave a Reply