No One Watched The Grammy Awards

On Sunday, the Grammy Awards drew 8.9 million viewers, only slightly ahead of last year’s record low of 8.8 million.

So the fall in 2021 wasn’t a one-off. People don’t care about the Grammys anymore.

In 2012, 39 million viewers watched the Grammy Awards. Just two years ago, the show averaged 18.7 million, meaning cord-cutting is not to blame for this tank job.

Overall, events like the Grammys and Oscars are now preachy and political. They used to be a fun escape.

Viewers also feel that award shows no longer cater to their interests. As I discussed with Emily Jashinsky on her Federalist Radio Hour program, people don’t trust the behind-the-scenes voters to award the best performers anymore.

I don’t know about you, but I have never heard of Silk Sonic, who won Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Nor am I familiar with Album of the Year winner Jon Batiste.

And because no one slapped anyone on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the viewers was the most viral moment of the night. Take a look:

As you can see, some rapper whom no one knows slapping some equally obscure pop artist would have gone a long way. Not that we are encouraging violence. We will leave that to MSNBC.

By the way, Trevor Noah, in back-to-back years, has hosted the two lowest-rated Grammys ever. He’s not funny. He’s cringy and irritating.