Bobby Burack, Emily Jashinsky Discuss ‘The Slap’

I spoke with Emily Jashinsky on her Federalist Radio Hour program this week about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and what it means when a guy slaps another guy.
We also discussed masculinity, why no one likes the woke, how Twitter is misleading corporations, and the creeps who want teachers to talk about sex with kindergarteners.
“On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Outkick’s Bobby Burack joins Federalist Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to analyze the 2022 Academy Awards and Will Smith’s infamous slap, and explore the lessons lurking beneath the surface of the Oscars debate,” the description reads.
Check it out. Emily is great:
Like WS, like CR, could care less about the slap, but it would have been nice to see some other Hollywood derelict get slapped.
I have been given the proxy vote for “all the citizens of Earth” that effective tomorrow (Friday April 1, 2022) at approximately 9:45 AM ….
.
ANY further discussion of The Oscar Slap … ANY … will result in the discusser being drawn & quartered and his/her/its four body parts being spread to the four winds. YOU HAVE ALL BEEN WARNED!